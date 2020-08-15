Ada school bus drivers face an increased risk this school year. Many of them are part of the most vulnerable group susceptible to COVID-19.
Ada City Schools Transportation Director Gary McNutt said he’s concerned about the vulnerability of some of the district’s bus drivers.
“I do quite a bit of driving,” McNutt said. “Naturally, I’m a little concerned (about COVID-19). A lot of our drivers are retired, so we have some older drivers. I’m concerned more than normal because of this disease, but I think with the masks and the spraying, it takes a lot of the worry away.”
McNutt said, while the district is currently fully-staffed with drivers, he plans to hire additional bus drivers and add additional routes to accommodate social distancing requirements, which will lessen the seating capacity of each bus.
“We always have a difficult time getting enough bus drivers,” McNutt said. “(But), we’re going to hire some extra drivers if we can get them, and add more routes — as much as we have room, we’re going to social-distance the kids as much as possible. We are going to spray out busses after every route.
“Of course, everyone is required to wear a mask.”
Return to Learn
Ada City Schools Board of Education members voted Aug. 3 to delay the district’s start date by nearly two weeks for the 2020-2021 school year. The board will also require teachers and students to wear masks districtwide.
District board members voted to approve an amended version of the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar, moving the start date from Aug. 13 to Aug. 26.
Other revisions to the districts Return to Learn plan include:
• A school start date of Aug. 26.
• Moving scheduled Distance Learning days to the first four Fridays in September.
• Meet & Greet/Orientation is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 20 and Friday, Aug. 21.
District Superintendent Mike Anderson said the board discussed and voted to approve three agenda items Aug. 3. Board members voted to approve the appointment of Kiah Anderson to Board Seat 1, replacing Doug Haney, who recently resigned from the Board. The board also approved revisions to the 2020-2021 Academic Calendar. Lastly, the board approved revisions to the Ada City School District’s Return To Learn Plan.
Return to Learn Plan revisions include the following:
• District officials will use the recommendations from the Oklahoma State Department of Education’s Oklahoma School Safety Protocols and the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s COVID-19 Color Coded Alert System for guidance when making decisions regarding COVID-19 issues.
• Masks are now a requirement for all employees as well as students in grades Pre-K through 12. There are exceptions in regard to masks and those are noted in the plan.
Senior Staff Writer Richard R. Barron contributed to this report.
