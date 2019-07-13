Ada City Schools will fill some of its teaching vacancies with emergency-certified teachers again this year, but the number is down from last year.
The state Board of Education recently approved two emergency certificates for the Ada school district in 2019-20, down from six for the 2018-19 school year. Both emergency certificates are new this year.
The district still has a few positions to fill for the upcoming school year, but there aren’t very many properly certified applicants, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Thursday.
“We are trying to be patient and work really hard to find certified teachers, but the time is fast approaching that we may need to fill a few openings with teachers on emergency certificates,” he said in an email.
Anderson said a few teachers who had emergency certifications a year ago have since completed the requirements for obtaining standard certification.
When a school district cannot fill teaching slots with certified candidates, the district may ask the state to approve an emergency certificate. Emergency-certified candidates must pass an exam in the subject area they want to teach, plus a criminal background check.
The state Board of Education also approved emergency certificates for other Pontotoc County school districts for the 2019-20 school year. Here is a list:
• Byng Public Schools: One emergency certificate.
• Latta Public Schools: None.
• Roff Public Schools: None.
• Stonewall Public Schools: None.
• Vanoss Public Schools: Two.
The Byng school district had two emergency-certified teachers in 2018-19 and expects to have two for the coming school year, Superintendent Todd Crabtree said Friday in an email.
“We have had fewer applicants than ever before,” he said. “The intent of the teacher raises was to help us retain and recruit applicants. Obviously, we have more to do in Oklahoma for the future of education.”
