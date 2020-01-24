Ada City Schools’ efforts to build its science, technology, engineering and math programs received a boost from the DART Foundation this week.
The Ada Early Childhood Center, Willard Grade Center and Ada High School received grants totaling $13,650 from the DART Foundation. The foundation presented the grants to the schools Thursday morning at Ada City Schools’ administrative office.
The Early Childhood Center will use its grant funds to purchase Kubo robots, Lego toys and other building materials for lessons in map-making, said Principal Cindy Brady. The students will decide where they want the robots to go, then develop a map complete with barriers to guide the robots to their destination.
“We’re going to involve our pre-K kids too, but more of a peer modeling,” Brady said. “So our kindergarteners will go down and be kind of peer teachers with our pre-K students, which is always a great model.”
Willard Grade Center Principal Kevin Mann said his school will buy a poster maker, which will make it easier for Willard students to create more impressive STEM-related presentations.
“In our STEM lab, our kids go in and have to make presentations,” he said. “We think this will enable them to make professional presentations and make them feel more positive and be able to make cool things and be creative when they’re doing their presentations in the STEM lab.”
Chris Eckler, who teaches aviation and Algebra II at Ada High School, said Ada High received a grant to buy a new flight simulator for the school’s aviation program.
“We have 20 kids or so in the high school aviation program and another 15 at the junior high,” he said. “And with this flight simulator, we’re actually going to be able to get the kids some practice time before they actually go out into flying in a real plane.”
Education grants
The Michigan-based DART Foundation considers grant applications from eligible organizations for projects that support public education, with an emphasis on STEM education and career and technical training in skilled trades, according to the foundation’s website, The grants are typically awarded directly to schools in or around specific communities across the United States, including Ada.
“We have different schools’ programs that turn in grants,” said DART Foundation committee member Joenita Lehman, who serves as the human resources manager for DART Corp. in Ada. ‘We make sure that it meets our guidelines. And when they do, the committee looks at all of the grants turned in, and then we decide which one will have the most impact.
“Once that’s done, we turn those in and approve them. And then that’s when they reach out to the individuals that submitted the grant, and we award them that way.”
DART Corp.’s operational excellence manager, Michael Frederickson, said the grants are designed to promote STEM education.
“The main focus is to stimulate kids, to get them interested in science, technology, engineering,” he said. “If you get them started at a young age, then you’ve already got a step up.”
