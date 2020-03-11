Ada schools prepare for coronavirus

Ada City Schools officials are developing a plan to make sure students stay on track if the coronavirus outbreak reaches Ada and schools are forced to shut down, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Monday.
“What we were kind of looking at is to try to find a way through GoogleDocs and our Google platform for the seventh- through 12th-graders,” he said. “And then our elementary schools, we have some technology — one of them’s called MobyMax — that we own that, currently, every site has available to them. They are online lessons for remediation. We could We could build some lesson plans with that, we think.
“And then for those who don’t have access to the internet, we’d have to do some paper (and) pencil-type stuff.”
The Ada Board of Education talked about the issue during the board’s regular monthly meeting but took no action. The topic was part of a broader discussion about various school-related bills making their way through the Legislature, including a measure that says students may be considered in attendance if they are physically absent but completing online coursework.
Anderson said if school districts are forced to close due to the coronavirus outbreak, he hoped the state would allow them to count the days when school is out as attendance days. He added that if schools have to close temporarily and cannot make up those lost days, their state aid could be affected.
“The state hasn’t given us any information yet as to what might happen if schools have to shut down,” he said.
About coronavirus
Coronavirus Disease 2019 — also known as COVID-19 — has been identified as the source of an outbreak of respiratory illness which was first detected in Wuhan City, China, and is still expanding, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. A number of countries, including the United States, have reported COVID-19 infections, most of which are associated with travel from Wuhan.
The state health department said that 17 Oklahomans have been tested for coronavirus to date. Fifteen of those tests were negative, one was confirmed positive and one was a presumptive positive.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and the state health department believe COVID-19 is a serious health threat, based on current information. But the state agency said the immediate health risk to the American public is considered low at this time.
Anderson said state and federal health care agencies are providing daily updates on the status of the outbreak, and Ada City Schools officials are not planning to cancel any events or make any other major changes to the district’s schedule at the moment. He added that officials are preparing for any disruptions due to the outbreak, but it’s difficult to come up with a strategy when so much remains unclear about the outbreak.
“We are working daily to develop plans,” he said Tuesday. “The problem with developing plans at this time is there’s still a lot of unknowns.”
