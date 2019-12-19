Students at all six sites of the Ada City School District participated in Hour of Code programs during the week of Dec. 9-13.
The event, offered annually by Code.Org, is designed to promote interest in the field of computer science and to show that anyone can learn the basics of “code.” Millions of people around the world registered to participate in this year’s event. In the Ada City School District, students were challenged by Hour of Code activities through the use of Ozobots, Spheros and Beebots, as well as by specific coding activities on tablets, iPads and Chrome Books.
Ada City School District Superintendent Mike Anderson stated, “We are very pleased to offer this opportunity for the students in our district. STEM programming is an integral part of our strategic plan, and we continue to work to ensure that our students are exposed to high-quality STEM activities that prepare them for future career pathways.”
