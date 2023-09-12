Ada Public Schools were placed on lockdown for a time Monday after a possible threat was received.
The school reported to law enforcement that a student claimed to have received a text from an unknown individual warning the student not to go to school.
A press release from Ada Police Department said, “The school administration locked down the school system. Ada Police Department investigators began an investigation along with assistance from the District Attorney’s Office investigators. The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office and Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department assisted Ada Police in securing the schools.”
Investigators quickly learned that the likely source of the original text came from the student who had brought the text to the attention of their parent, who, in turn, notified the school.
The student reportedly admitted responsibility and charges will be pending, according to the press release.
