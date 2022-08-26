Expanding on this summer’s emergence contingency inspections by law enforcement, firefighters, medical technicians and school officials, Ada City schools paired with the Ada Fire Department Wednesday and today to lead students in emergency drills such as fire, tornado, or lockdown procedures.
“We conducted security drills across the district,” Ada City School’s superintendent Mike Anderson said. “We included local law-enforcement, the fire department and EMS to help us through this process.”
Anderson added that the drills were intended to enhance the safety of children attending school in the district.
The drills followed summer safety inspections across the district July 6.
