The Ada High School baseball and softball teams hosted pregame ceremonies Tuesday marking Resource Officer Appreciation Night.
The back-to-back events at home games at Cougar Field and the Ada Softball Complex honored Resource Officers Robert Gray, Richard Hubble and Aaron Gray. Hubble threw out the first pitch at each game.
Senior baseball players and junior softball players signed commemorative baseballs and softballs for the officers.
