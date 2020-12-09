Ada Schools going virtual, beginning Thursday

Ada School officials were notified this afternoon of a positive case of COVID-19 associated with our Food Service staff. The resulting mandatory quarantines will prevent Ada City Schools from providing meal service the rest of this week and all of next week.
As a result of this news, Ada City Schools will move to Distance Learning immediately. The inability to serve meals in the regular school setting, coupled with the possibility of additional exposures to students and staff if meals were to be served in our cafeterias, are the reasons behind this decision.
No students have been in “close contact” with the positive case and are not required to be quarantined. The isolations and quarantines have been contained to one department and do not involve any students. Therefore, all activities and extracurricular programs will continue.
• Beginning Thursday, December 10th, all Ada City School students will be expected to complete Distance Learning attendance requirements and classwork daily
• Distance Learning coursework and attendance requirements for all Ada City School students will continue through Friday, December 18th
• In-person learning will resume for all Ada City School sites after the Christmas Break on Monday, January 4, 2021
• Cougar Academy students will continue with their classwork and schedules as normal
• All programs and/or extracurricular activities that are in season, or in preparation for their seasons, will proceed as scheduled
• Arrangements can be made for parents to pick up any necessary medications by calling the specific school sites
• Grab and Go Meals (Breakfast and Lunch)
• Plans are in place to use volunteers and other support staff to prepare Grab and Go meals.
• Meals are available:
• Thursday, December 10th
• Friday, December 11th
• Monday, December 14th through Friday, December 18th.
• Grab and Go Meals will be served curbside from 11:00 AM until 12:00 Noon at the following location:
• Ada Junior High School on Stockton Street behind the cafeteria
• LatchKey Child Care will be available during the entirety of this Distance Learning time.
• LatchKey is available:
• 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
• Ada Early Childhood Center
• Hayes Grade Center
I will continue to update you and will let you know if there are any necessary changes to our plans.
Mike Anderson, Superintendent of Ada City Schools
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.