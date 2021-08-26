Ada School's bond issue outlined

As the September 14 bond election nears, it is important to outline the planned projects that will benefit the students of Ada for years to come. The following is a summary, from Superintendent Mike Anderson, of what the bond issue will provide.
Quite simply put, the 2021 Bond Initiative is an:
Investment In Our Students
Investment In Our Schools
Investment In Our Community
How was the 2021 Bond Issue proposal developed?
Projects associated with the Ada City School District’s 2021 school bond proposal were identified as a result of an extensive Strategic Planning Initiative that included input from parents, teachers, staff and community stakeholders. The Strategic Planning Initiative identified many goals and plans related to the following three Key Areas:
• Academics & Instruction
• Character & Culture
• Budget & Finance
In our long-range facility assessment, the Strategic Plan Steering Committees identified the following Goal, Initiatives, Actions Steps and Performance Measures that are directly aligned with the current 2021 Bond Issue Resolution.
• Goal:
To seek a long-term bond issue to meet the long-range facility needs of the District
• Initiatives:
Construct two new Elementary Grade Centers
• Action Steps:
Develop a bond issue to provide funds for the construction of two new Elementary Grade Centers
• Performance Measure:
By Fall 2021, the District will locate suitable property for the construction of two new Elementary Grade Centers
What will the 2021 Bond Issue provide?
Two new Elementary Grade Centers
Renovations and improvements at existing school sites and equipment district-wide as needed
Student transportation
Each new Elementary Grade Center will have secure entrances, safe rooms, all the necessary classrooms, STEAM Labs (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) for every grade level, library media centers, computer labs, indoor common areas for collaborative learning at every grade level, performing arts/vocal music rooms, gymnasiums, cafeterias with fully functioning kitchens, speech, occupational & physical therapy labs, playgrounds, outdoor classrooms and outdoor eating areas.
School safety in the form of secure entrances, controlled access, safe rooms and security camera systems are a high priority and will be a major component in the construction of the two new elementary grade centers.
STEAM Labs at every grade level are also recognized as a high priority item. By combining the arts with science, technology, engineering and math, the district will continue to lead the way in innovative programming and opportunities for ALL of our students.
Special attention will be given to student arrival and departure areas. Whether students are riding the bus or being transported by parents before and after school, the district understands that traffic and improved student, parent and teacher access to the buildings is critical.
In addition to the two new Elementary Grade Centers mentioned above, the 2021 Bond will address the needs of all school sites by making improvements to fine arts facilities and equipment, improving indoor air quality with HVAC units, technology, textbooks, fleet vehicles, student transportation, maintenance equipment, parking lot/sidewalk repairs, athletic venue upgrades and outdoor classrooms and outdoor eating spaces.
Why will there be two propositions on the ballot?
By law, school bonds and school transportation bonds must be listed separately on the ballot. Combined, the 2021 bond proposal calls for $74.5 million.
To meet the needs prioritized by the community, teachers and staff, the following propositions will be voted on:
Proposition 1 includes: $74.1 million to acquire two new schools, capital improvements to all school sites, instructional materials, technology and equipment.
Proposition 2 includes: $400,000 to acquire student transportation. Current plans include the use of Federal CARES Act funding to supplement the transportation bond. Together, those two revenue sources will provide for the acquisition of 8 new route buses and 2 new activity buses.
When is the school bond election?
The election is Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.adacougars.net for voter registration, absentee voting information and more.
Key Dates for the September 14, 2021 Election
September 7, 2021: Last day to request absentee ballot
September 9 - 10, 2021: Early Voting (8:00 AM – 6:00 PM)
