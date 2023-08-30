Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson announced this week the district is making changes to home football game management protocols.
"In light of the shooting and loss of life that occurred at Friday’s Del City versus Choctaw football game, District officials and local law-enforcement personnel have been in discussion as to what we can do to provide a safer environment at our home football games this season," Anderson said in a prepared statement.
"Continuous improvement in the safety and security of our students, faculty and patrons is always our highest priority," he added. "As a result, the following security enhancements will be in place beginning this Friday night vs Ardmore and continuing throughout the remainder of our 2023 home football season."
Entry to the games:
• Clear Bag Guidelines – All carried items are subject to search – All items carried into the game by participants (players, band, cheerleaders and Couganns) will be searched and cleared prior to entering the stadium
• Allowable bags include the following:
• Clear Tote Bags
• 1 Gallon Plastic Freezer Bags
• Small Clutch Bags
• Diaper Bags
• All Ada City Schools students in Grades 7 - 12 are required to present a current school issued Student ID for free admission to the game. ID cards should remain visible at all times during the game.
• No firearms or weapons of any kind
• No alcohol or Drugs – No coolers
• No footballs, beach balls, baseballs, etc. can be brought to the game
• No entry after half-time
Seating:
• All Visiting Team’s fans and students are directed to sit in the “Visitors” stands located on the east side of Koi Ishto Stadium
• All Ada students are required to be seated in the “Home” stands located on the west side of Koi Ishto Stadium or the designated End Zone bleachers listed below:
• Ada High School students will be located in the AHS Student Section in the west side bleachers
• Ada Junior High Students (Grades 7-9), not seated in the West Side bleachers, will be seated in the AJHS Student Section in the South End Zone bleachers
• Elementary Students (Grades PK - 6 and younger), not seated in the West Side bleachers, will be seated in the Elementary Student Section in the North End Zone bleachers
• We will have a very wide and visible presence with local law-enforcement and our School Resource Officers. This will be the case both inside and outside of the stadium.
• Anyone attending our events with the intention of causing disruptions and/or compromising the safety and security of the players and fans will be removed from the premises immediately. Anyone removed from the premises for the reasons listed above may also face criminal charges and may be prohibited from attending any Ada City Schools activity for the remainder of the school year.
