A Nederlander, Civic Center Foundation, and Lyric Theater of Oklahoma Presentation are pleased to announce the winners of the 2023 Kelli O’ Hara Award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress and Actor.
Kennedy Vanover, a graduating senior at Edmond Memorial High School, won for her performance in the musical The Drowsy Chaperone, and Evan Hulse, a Junior at Heritage Hall, won for his performance in the musical Peter Pan. The two were selected from among over 70 nominees representing 18 High Schools in the Western Region of Oklahoma. The pair will represent the state of Oklahoma at the National High School Musical Theater Awards, also known as the “Jimmy Awards,” in New York City later this summer.
The live show was the first presented at the Civic Center Music Hall since 2019. “The Kelli O’Hara Awards’ triumphant return to the Civic Center Music Hall, made the special night complete, and the atmosphere was simply magical! We are thrilled with the winners and look forward to seeing them shine in New York City! We know that Oklahoma produces some of the best talent in the industry. We are honored to showcase that talent on a national stage again this year,” said Elizabeth Gray, General Manager of OKC Broadway.
Hosted by former Miss Oklahoma 2021, Ashleigh Robinson, the event also featured a special videotaped appearance from the award’s namesake, Oklahoma’s own Kelli O’Hara, and featured performances by all the nominees.
Ada High School won the Kelli O’Hara Award for Best Ensemble for the musical Beauty and the Beast.
Edmond Memorial won the Kelli O’Hara Award for Best Musical for The Drowsy Chaperone, and eighteen outstanding students who were not in a nominating role were honored with Spotlight Awards. The spotlight winners represented: Ada, Bethany, Bishop McGuiness, Carl Albert, Casady, Choctaw, Crossings, Deer Creek, Del City, Edmond Memorial, Guthrie, Heritage Hall, Moore, Norman North, Oklahoma Christian School, Putnam City, Southmoore, and Sulphur.
The Jimmy Awards® celebrates the brightest stars of High School musical theatre from around the United States. Regional winners are invited to New York for professional training and compete in a spectacular national awards program on a Broadway stage. The Kelli O’Hara AwardsTM, sponsored by Paycom, is an officially recognized regional awards program of the Jimmy Awards®. For more information about the Kelli O’Hara Awards program, visit okcbroadway.com/kellis.
