Ada school board renews food service, child care contracts

The Ada Board of Education renewed contracts Monday with the companies that provide food service and after-school care for the district.
Two contracts — one with Southwest Food Service Excellence Inc. and one with Latchkey Child Services — were up for renewal this month. The board voted unanimously to extend both contracts for another year.
The only change to the Southwest Food Service Excellence contract was a small price increase per meal based on the Consumer Price Index and inflation, Superintendent Mike Anderson said Wednesday.
“That will be passed on to us,” he said. “We’re not raising our prices for paid meals, so this will be a small price per tray that we’ll be responsible to pay.”
There were no changes to the Latchkey Child Services contract for 2019-20.
The district began outsourcing its meal service program to Southwest Food Service as a cost-saving measure in 2016. The agreement with Latchkey began in 2017.
Under its contract with the district, Latchkey provides after-school care for children when school isn’t in session and parents aren’t available. The program is available at the Ada Early Childhood Center and Hayes, Washington and Willard grade centers.
Latchkey is licensed by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, which allows it to accept child care payments from the state. There is no cost to the school district, other than the use of its buildings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.