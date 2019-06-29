Reneé Rice says being on “MasterChef” has been a humbling experience.
“I never knew what ‘MasterChef’ was. I knew of it, but I didn’t watch it,” Rice said Friday from her home kitchen in Ada.
That all changed a year ago when her best friend of 14-plus years repeatedly urged her to try out for the reality television show.
“She was on me for seven years... ‘There’s this home cooking show for people like you, with Gordon Ramsay, that you need to be on.’ And she’s been on me and on me. Well, this past September she said, ‘There’s an open call in Dallas. You’ve got to go and try out for ‘MasterChef.’”
“I had no idea I was going to do this at all,” Rice said. “I tried out with (my) cheesecake. I went through the first round, second round, third round — all in one day. I got a call before Christmas — ‘Congratulations. You are being flown out to L.A. for the top 80.’”
The auditions began as soon as Rice and her competitors arrived in Los Angeles.
“They critique you,” Rice said. “They interview you. And they weed out the weak from the strong to do the ‘Battle of the Aprons.’”
At that point in the show, 44 contestants went home and 36 remained to continue competing as semi-finalists.
Rice was selected to be among the top 20 “white apron” spots, the show’s final cut.
“(The shows are) very strict, so strict,” Rice added. “And that’s the reason why I would say that it’s humbling. Because you basically get taken out of your comfort zone, and it’s like boot camp. (It’s) very structured, very strict, very organized. You have to be on your toes 24/7. There are no mishaps, because if there are, you’re out.”
Rice’s love of food began with her grandmother.
“I was always in the kitchen,” Rice said, “banging pots and pans as soon as my older sister and I were dropped off at Granny’s. She never microwaved anything for us. Everything was scratch made because she had to. And, my mother’s side of the family was Cajun. Being down there in the south on the Gulf, my aunts and my uncles and my cousins and my grandmothers, and so just good, wholesome, delicious food. And I was around it my whole life. All the women in my family are great cooks. Since I was little bitty, I was always, always in the kitchen, and that’s where my love of food began.”
Rice talked about the experience of appearing in front of thousands of cooking fans.
“You’re vulnerable,” she said. “I mean, I put myself out there. And when you put yourself out on national TV, you’re going to get critiques — good and bad. From my community, I haven’t heard one negative thing. Everyone’s, ‘Oh, my gosh, Reneé, you’re a celebrity.’ I’m not a celebrity. They say, ‘We’re so proud of you. You’ve done something that a lot of people don’t have the guts to do, and you did it because you followed your heart.’
“All this positive feedback is so uplifting. It really makes you appreciate what you are as a human, as yourself, because I’m always a giver, I never think about myself. I always think about others. All this positive feedback is very humbling.”
For Rice, food is more than mere sustenance.
“Food is art,” Rice said. “I want people to know that if you have a talent, if you have a passion and you really love doing something, go and pursue what you really love, because opportunities happen, and that’s exactly what happened to me.”
The show, hosted by world-famous chefs Gordon Ramsay and Aarón Sánchez and restaurateur Joe Bastianich, is in season 10 and is produced by the Endemol Shine Group.
