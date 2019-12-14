Ada's Book Bots compete in Shawnee

Pictured are Book Bots robotics team members Aslyn Dodgen, Gabe Manuel, Jesse and Joshua Clowdus, Garret Choate and Lucian Williams. The team, hosted by the Ada Public Library, recently placed sixth at the Shawnee FLL Robotics Competition. This win included a third-place trophy for robot design. The Book Bots are now qualified for the state competition to be held today in Tulsa. The team is coached by Debbie Whelchel and Nathan Fountain of the Ada Public Library.