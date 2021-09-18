The 2021 Ada Area Executive of the Year will be announced on October 14. This prestigious award is given annually to the top executive in the Ada area. Nominations are due by October 12. Nomination forms are available at www.adarotary.org and can be submitted to Ada Rotary Club at P.O. Box 844, Ada, OK 74820.
Amy Kaiser, senior director of the event, said, “Every year we get so many great nominations. The event goes a long way to recognize the leaders in our community. We get submissions from industry, the public sector, charitable organizations, the ministry, and more.”
Ada Rotary accepts nominations for anyone who lives and/or works in Pontotoc County. Anyone in an executive position is eligible, including all public, private, and charitable organizations.
All proceeds from the nomination fees go toward a fund for area scholarships. The purpose of the fund is to support outstanding area students. These funds are distributed directly to the top 10% of graduating seniors in each Pontotoc County high school.
Rotary was founded in 1905 by Paul P. Harris. Ada Rotary Club is one of the oldest civic clubs in Pontotoc County. The club’s annual pancake fry has been a community staple for the past 67 years.
