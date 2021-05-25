The Ada Rifle and Pistol Club annual meeting will be held Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the AR&PC Range.
Current memberships will expire at this time. Gate locks will be re-keyed and new keys will be available, PLEASE turn in your old keys!
If you are unable to attend the annual meeting, you can still renew your membership at the regular monthly meetings held the second Tuesday of each month at 6pm...Please Note...All renewals will have to complete a walk through of safety and club rules before you receive a key, no exceptions.
There will be a pot luck supper held at this year's annual meeting with hamburgers, hot dogs, and tea supplied by club volunteers. Plates, cups and utensils will also be provided. Please bring a side dish or desert. Family and Friends are welcome. Also remember to BYOLC- bring your own lawn chair(s).
They will also hold annual election of Officers and Board Members. If you would like to be considered for a position, please submit your name or your friends name for consideration.
Dues will be held to the current rate of $65.00 a year.
We will honor volunteer cards for membership & new volunteer cards will be available.
For more information please call Brian Scoles 405-391-7585 or 580-421-3553.
Also the AR&PC Gun Show is set for June 19th & 20th, 2021 at the Pontotoc County Fair Grounds and the FNRA Banqut will be held July 15th, 2021, at 6 p.m. at the Agriplex, Pontotoc County Fair Grounds. All past year tickets, sponsors, and early birds WILL be honored.
