This year’s annual meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Ada Rifle and Pistol Club range. Your current membership will expire at this time.
Gate locks will be rekeyed, and new keys will be available, PLEASE turn in your old keys!
If you are unable to attend the annual meeting, you can still renew your membership at our regular monthly meetings, held at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month. Please note: All renewals will have to complete a walk-through of safety and club rules before you receive a key. No exceptions.
There will be a potluck supper held at this year’s annual meeting with hamburgers, hot dogs and tea supplied by club volunteers. Plates, cups and utensils will also be provided. Please bring a side dish or dessert. Family and friends are welcome. Also remember to BYOLC — bring your own lawn chair(s).
Bring out any guns, ammo or any items you would like to sell or trade.
We will also hold annual election of officers and board members. If you would like to be considered for a position, please submit your name or your friend’s name for consideration.
Dues will be held to the current rate of $65 a year.
We will honor volunteer cards for membership, and new volunteer cards will be available.
Special announcement: The AR & PC Gun Show will be around the first of the month in October. Day to be set.
The FNRA Banquet will be at the end of March on a Thursday night. Day to be set.
For more info or to help, call Brian Scoles at 405-391-7585 (H) or 580-421-3553 (C).
See you at the meeting! http:// www.ada-rifle-and-pistol-club.com.
“Remember, bullets must impact the berm. Do not shoot at the ground.”
