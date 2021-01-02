For Mary Shivers, this holiday season turned out to be a true festive moment, as the Ada resident discovered that she was one of the winners in a nationwide sweepstakes for foodies.
The promotion, which was conducted by the World Food Championships (WFC), was called 12 Days of Giving and featured over $5,000 of “food sport” prizes and products. There was no purchase necessary, but a love of food was required.
After filling out a simple survey form, Mary learned prior to Christmas that she was one of 12 winners nationwide. Her prize? A VitaClay VM7900 Smart Organic Multi-Cooker & Cook Book valued at $219.90.
VitaClay VM7900 Smart Organic Multi-Cooker & Cookbook: VitaClay VM7900 Smart Organic Multi-Cooker- a Rice Cooker, a Slow Cooker, a Digital Steamer, plus a bonus Yogurt Maker and “Savor Your Life with VitaClay” 75 Easy Recipe Cookbook. Estimated retail value of $219.90.
Brands such as Bull Outdoor Products, METRO, Gotham Steel, VitaClay, Stavely Woodworks LLC, Hassell Cattle Company, The Jelly Queens, Westinghouse Homeware, Cattle Dog Coffee Roasters, and The Oyster Bed all came together with the help of WFC to give back to foodies everywhere since food competitions were postponed or cancelled during a tough year of Covid restrictions.
“This has been one of the most rewarding 2020 moments for our industry, which typically features up and coming foodies in a major cookoff process,” said Mike McCloud WFC President and CEO. “Being able to reward food fans, food judges and cooking specialists during the holidays was something our sponsors really wanted to do. Two of the winners were even notified on their birthdays, so we’ve definitely experienced some of the magic of Christmas.”
WFC congratulated Mary and the 11 other lucky winners of this holiday giveaway by also inviting them to attend the next World Food Championships, Nov 5-9, in Dallas, Texas. The event will feature almost 500 cooking teams from around the world, as they compete to become the champion in one of 10 categories.
To stay up-to-date on all things Food Sport, follow the World Food Championships on Twitter (@WorldFoodChamp), Facebook and Instagram (@WorldFoodChampionships).
About World Food Championships
The World Food Championships (WFC) is the highest stakes food competition in the world. This multi-day, live event culinary competition showcases some of the world’s best cooks who compete for food, fame and fortune in 10 categories (Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Chef, Dessert, Recipe, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup and Steak). In 2019, more than 450 culinary teams from 11 countries and 42 American states competed in WFC’s Main Event. In August, the 10 Category Champs faced-off in the $100,000 challenge that determined a new World Food Champion at The Final Table: Indianapolis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.