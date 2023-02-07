Johnnie Boring, a lifelong resident of Ada, will be turning 100 years old February 10th!
Not many can fathom the idea of stating the year of 1923 as their birth year, let alone be able to say that they share their birth year with the bulldozer, the first game played at Yankee stadium, the first issue of Time Magazine being published or the three spot traffic light being patented, but Johnnie Boring can! This milestone celebration puts him in the elite 100 and over club.
Growing up in the Ada area, Johnnie has spent his entire life cattle ranching and farming. He served the Ada community as a county commissioner for twelve plus years and served as the president of Farm Bureau way back when; he can’t quite remember.
Johnnie has also been a lifelong member of Ada First Baptist Church. According to his granddaughter, Misty Weddle of Denton, Texas, “He taught eighth grade Sunday school long enough for my mother to go through eighth grade, me to go through eighth grade, and my children to through eighth grade, over 50 years of teaching Sunday school. He even had a few students go on to pursue church careers”, said Misty. When asked what his success could be owed to, of course he said, hard work and his faith.
Misty, along with her mother, Carol “Janie” Burleigh of Ada, whom is Johnnie’s daughter, will be hosting a come and go party as they celebrate the centenary of his birth. The come and go party is open to all friends and family.
It will be held at Ada First Baptist Church, Saturday, February 11th, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All are welcome to come and visit with Johnnie to celebrate this huge milestone. If you would like to mail Johnnie a card, please do: 18391 County Road 3560 Ada, OK 74820.
