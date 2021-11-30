Ada resident stabbed to death

A 19 year old Ada resident was stabbed to death Monday evening.
Jason Edward Hubbard Jr. passed away Monday after he was stabbed in the heart, a family member told The Ada News Tuesday.
Officials with the city of Ada confirmed that a stabbing did occur in Ada Monday. However city officials declined to comment further, saying that the case is being handled by the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse police.
Details of the case, and whether or not anyone was arrested, was unknown to The Ada News at press time Tuesday as the Chickasaw Nation did not respond to requests for information.
