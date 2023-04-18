The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announces that Terrell Eugene Delozier, age 39, of Ada, Oklahoma, was sentenced to 46 months for domestic violence, 46 months for assault with a dangerous weapon, and 57 months for child neglect on March 29, 2023. The sentences will run concurrently.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Ada Police Department, the Chickasaw Lighthorse Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
On February 15, 2022, Delozier pleaded guilty to one count of Domestic Violence in Indian Country, one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to do Bodily Harm in Indian Country, and one count of Child Neglect in Indian Country stemming from a single incident on April 28, 2021, where he assaulted and threatened his former intimate partner in front of her children.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted this case because the victims are members of a federally recognized Indian tribe and the crimes occurred in Pontotoc County, which is within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation Reservation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.
“Domestic violence is a scourge which impacts and destabilizes all segments of society, including our Tribal Nations. Today’s sentencing of Terrell Delozier for domestic violence affords safety to his victims and ensures that crimes against intimate partners and children continue to be taken seriously in the Eastern District of Oklahoma,” said United States Attorney Christopher J. Wilson.
“The severe assault by Terrell Delozier will have long-lasting effects on his victims, including his young children, who should never have to endure such violence,” said FBI Oklahoma City Special Agent in Charge Edward J. Gray. “The FBI will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue these cases and ensure justice is met for violent offenders.”
The Honorable Bernard M. Jones, II, U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma, presided over the hearings in Muskogee. Delozier was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshal at the conclusion of sentencing. He will remain in custody pending transportation to a designated United States Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his sentence of incarceration.
Assistant United States Attorney Cameron McEwen represented the United States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.