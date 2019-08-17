Three Oklahomans, including an Ada woman, were injured in a two-vehicle wreck Thursday night at the intersection of State Highways 9 and 71 in Haskell County.
Katy, Texas, resident Feliciano Rosas was eastbound on SH 9 and failed to stop at a stop sign, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Rosas’ 2011 Freightliner struck the driver’s-side door of a 2004 Ford pickup truck driven by Stigler resident John D. Thompson.
Rosas, 58, was not injured, according to the OHP report. Thompson, 55, was pinned in his pickup truck for about 20 minutes and was extricated by the Brooken Fire Department.
Thompson was airlifted to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg, and external and internal trunk injuries.
One of Thompson’s passengers, 54-year-old Steven D. Ishcomer of Oklahoma City, was taken to the McAlester Hospital with arm injuries. He was treated and released.
Another passenger, 52-year-old Virginia F. Hodge of Ada, was taken to the McAlester Hospital with internal trunk, arm and head injuries. She was treated and released.
The OHP report cited Rosas’ failure to stop at the stop sign as the cause of the crash. The condition of both drivers was under investigation Friday.
