Get excited because our 2022 Campaign, ‘Giving Changes Everything,’ kicks is in full effect! Ada Regional United Way fights for health, education, and financial stability for everyone in our communities. What does this look like? Donor dollars help……

Ensure a family has a warm meal

A caretaker gets a break

A senior citizen gets a ride to a doctor appointment

Provide free medical care

Fill up a community food pantry

Shelter people of all ages

Empower youth with leadership and community skills

A way out of a harmful relationship

Emergency childcare

Access to an attorney

Spay and neuter pets

Payee services for low-income adults

Provide a home

Provide therapeutic healing

We have online platforms set up at www.adaregionalunitedway.org for easy giving and do our best to orchestrate a platform of giving for all levels. Our 2022 campaign, ‘Giving Changes Everything,’ is running now through December 31, 2021. Our Ada High School Student United Way, led by Ron Anderson who teaches Leadership classes at Ada High School, will be popping into shops on Main St as part of our Main St campaign. You’ll also find them helping some of our partner agencies this campaign season. Youth thrive when they are making a meaningful difference in their communities.

By having a community that works together, we can inspire not only hope, but actual change, and create opportunities for a better tomorrow for everybody! Every dollar matters, and every donation makes a critical impact…for your community…your neighbors…your friends…your family…or you. Giving really does change everything!

Thank you for investing in our community with Ada Regional United Way. Together, we welcome our 2022 Partner Agencies:

Abba’s Tables

Ada Senior Care Center

Big Five Community Services

Compassion Outreach Center

Konawa First United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry

Unity Point Counselling & Resources Center, Inc.

Arbuckle Council Boy Scouts of America

Last Frontier Council Boy Scouts of America

Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

Ada Homeless Services

Family Crisis Center, Inc.

Hope Haven Crisis Nursery

Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma

Mama T’s Bread and Blessing

Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)

Volunteers of America

TLC Therapeutic Riding Center

