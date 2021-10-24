Get excited because our 2022 Campaign, ‘Giving Changes Everything,’ kicks is in full effect! Ada Regional United Way fights for health, education, and financial stability for everyone in our communities. What does this look like? Donor dollars help……
Ensure a family has a warm meal
A caretaker gets a break
A senior citizen gets a ride to a doctor appointment
Provide free medical care
Fill up a community food pantry
Shelter people of all ages
Empower youth with leadership and community skills
A way out of a harmful relationship
Emergency childcare
Access to an attorney
Spay and neuter pets
Payee services for low-income adults
Provide a home
Provide therapeutic healing
We have online platforms set up at www.adaregionalunitedway.org for easy giving and do our best to orchestrate a platform of giving for all levels. Our 2022 campaign, ‘Giving Changes Everything,’ is running now through December 31, 2021. Our Ada High School Student United Way, led by Ron Anderson who teaches Leadership classes at Ada High School, will be popping into shops on Main St as part of our Main St campaign. You’ll also find them helping some of our partner agencies this campaign season. Youth thrive when they are making a meaningful difference in their communities.
By having a community that works together, we can inspire not only hope, but actual change, and create opportunities for a better tomorrow for everybody! Every dollar matters, and every donation makes a critical impact…for your community…your neighbors…your friends…your family…or you. Giving really does change everything!
Thank you for investing in our community with Ada Regional United Way. Together, we welcome our 2022 Partner Agencies:
Abba’s Tables
Ada Senior Care Center
Big Five Community Services
Compassion Outreach Center
Konawa First United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry
Unity Point Counselling & Resources Center, Inc.
Arbuckle Council Boy Scouts of America
Last Frontier Council Boy Scouts of America
Girls Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
Ada Homeless Services
Family Crisis Center, Inc.
Hope Haven Crisis Nursery
Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma
Mama T’s Bread and Blessing
Pontotoc Animal Welfare Society (PAWS)
Volunteers of America
TLC Therapeutic Riding Center
