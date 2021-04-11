Ada Regional United Way is moving into the Shaw Center Building at 124 E. Main Street, Suite B-10. Our offices will be closed April 9-20 for moving and setup. We will reopen to the public on Tuesday, April 21, 2021. This move will only affect our physical building location. Our PO BOX and Donation Processing Center addresses remain unchanged.
In the meantime, our staff continues to have access to email and will reply as quickly as possible during this transitions. Our phone system should remain open, but may have some downtime as we transition to the new location. Please be patient with us as we make this move.
The great news about this move is that we will be able to better serve our community by being centrally located in our community. We look forward to what this change allows us to do - the impact that will be made and the relationships developed.
As always, Ada Regional United Way improves lives by coordinating long-lasting change in health, education, and financial stability. Will you join us?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.