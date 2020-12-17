Ada Regional United way calls for letters of intent

Ada Regional United Way (ARUW) is pleased to annouce the Call for Letters of Intent for 2022 Funding. If you know of a nonprofit in the ARUW service area that would benefit from a partnership and funding from United Way, please have them fill out an online Letter of Intent at www.adaunitedway.org/2022letterofintent by 3:00 PM on January 15, 2021.
“We are excited at the possibilities that the future holds for United Way and for our local nonprofits,” said ARUW Executive Director James Jackson, “We are looking for nonprofits in our service area that are improving lives through education, health and financial stability.”
Ada Regional United Way’s service include over 51,000 residents and touches 9 counties. Last year United Way invested close to $300,000 into the community by working with nonprofits that continued to serve clients through the pandemic. These programs made a tangible difference in the lives of our community members.
“At the beginning of the year, none of us were prepared for what we would confront. And no one knew how many in our community would need our help,” Mr. Jackson said, “Faced with a once-in-a-generation challenge, Ada Regional United Way stepped up. United Way staff, donors, volunteers and our entire community came together in an unprecedented way. We helped our neighbors who were most impacted by the global pandemic and economic downturn get the relief and support they needed.”
In 2021, Ada Regional United Way and their Partner Agencies:
• Served over 70,000 meals
• Prevented 119 individuals from becoming homeless
• Answered over 1,200 calls to 2-1-1- for assistance.
• Supported over 100 homeless individuals
• Provided 105 individuals with 1,173 days of domestic violence shelter services
• Provided 37 individuals with Senior Adult Day Health services
• Offered mental health care services to the community
• Provided $203,507.50 in free legal services to low-income and vulnerable Oklahomans
However, there is still much more to do. Ada Regional United Way is calling for other nonprofits to join them as they continue to improve lives by coordinating long-lasting change in health, education, and financial stability. Interested nonprofits may take the first step in applying for funding by submitting their letter of intent. Community member and businesses interested in investing in this work are encouraged to go to www.adaunitedway.org/givenow to make a pledge.
