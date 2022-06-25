The 2022 Air Race Classic, the annual all-women cross-country airplane race, made Ada one of its official waypoints this year.
Fifty-one teams, consisting of 115 women pilots from across the United States and around the world, took off Tuesday, June 21 from Lakeland, Florida for a 2,549-mile competition that ends Friday, June 24 in Terre Haute, Indiana, with the Ada Regional Airport as its Wednesday stop.
“It’s been hot and bumpy,” Pilot Deborah Dreyfuss said late Wednesday morning. “We’ve been coaxing some pretty good speeds out of our aircraft. You know, even if we don’t win, it’s still been quite an experience. That’s why I love the race.
“We’ve placed very well. The last leg, we came in third. We were happy with that,” she added.
“It’s been good,” Cassie Thompson-Pride of Fort Myers, Florida, said. “We’ve had to deal with picking the best winds for each leg, and obviously navigating around storms, just trying to figure out where we should go and where we shouldn’t go.”
“It’s been a very smooth ride,” Connie Hite of Cape Coral, Florida, added. “We’ve made some very good decisions. We made four legs yesterday. We really hit it hard the first day. We hope that it pays off.”
