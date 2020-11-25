Ada Recycling Coalition awards mower

The Ada Recycling Coalition awarded a mulching mower to the winner of their annual drawing based on pledge cards for America Recycles Day, Frank Stout.
Pictured at The Home Depot are Kelly Bronnenberg, Marilyn Ellis, Garmon Smith, Frank Stout, Trudy Nevland, and Jim Shields of The Home Depot.
This was the first year ARC awarded an electric mulching mower.
ARC gives the mower each year to help encourage area residents to mulch their leaves and grass.
