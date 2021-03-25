The Ada High baseball team gathered two more District 4A-3 victories with a sweep of Sulphur Tuesday night at Cougar Field.
Ada won the opener 10-0 before notching a 7-2 victory in Game 2.
Coach Shane Coker’s club improved to 8-3 overall and remained unbeaten in district play at 6-0, while Sulphur dropped to 5-7 and 0-4.
Ada is now off to the Kingston Festival Friday and Saturday where they’ll meet Class 2A power Calera (9-1) at 2 p.m. Friday and host Kingston (Class 3A, 4-2) at noon on Saturday.
Game 1
Ada 10, Sulphur 0
Ada scored single runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to grab an early 2-0 lead.
In the first frame, Zac Carroll led off with a double and scored on a base hit by Hunter Condon.
Jack Morris led off the second inning with a solo home run.
The Cougars exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the run-rule.
Highlights of that outburst included a three-RBI triple from Kaden Cooper, a run-scoring base hit from Trestan Eaker and a walk-off two-RBI double from Carroll — who led an 11-hit Ada offense by finishing 3-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Eaker finished 2-for-3 with the RBI and a run scored, while Morris went 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice.
Sulphur collected five hits from five different players.
Condon picked up the mound win. He struck out seven and walked none in five shutout innings. Gage Watson was charged with the loss for the Bulldogs. He struck out two, walked two and gave up two earned runs in 4.1 innings.
Game 2
Ada 7, Sulphur 2
The Cougars jumped out to a 5-0 lead in their first at-bats.
Zac Carroll led off the game with a base hit, stole second and raced to third on a wild pitch. Carroll scored on a one-out base hit by Hunter Condon to put Ada head 1-0. After two more AHS runs scored on errors, Kaden Cooper capped early Ada surge with a two-out, two-RBI double.
An error, a walk and a hit batter led to a pair of Sulphur runs in the bottom of the third inning that cut the AHS advantage to 5-2. Gage Watson drove in the first run with an RBI single and Asher Wells followed with a bases-loaded walk.
Treston Eaker doubled to lead off the Ada fourth inning and raced home on a Sulphur miscue to make it 6-2.
Ada scored its final run in the fifth when Cade Sliger walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Reid Samson and scored on a base hit by Jack Morris.
Brodie Andrews recorded the pitching win. He struck out four, walked three and allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings of work. Samson, a freshman, was dominant in relief. He struck out 10, walked two and also gave up just one hit over the final 4.1 innings.
Ada finished with 11 hits in the contest. John David Muse joined Cooper and Eaker with doubles. Sliger, Morris and Cooper all finished with two hits each.
Watson and Zac Driggers had Sulphur’s only hits. Driggers hit a double to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Bulldogs, but rounded the base too far and was picked off when centerfielder Carroll threw a strike to Muse at shortstop.
