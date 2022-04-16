Once again, the Ada Public Library is offering a free container gardening class.
This class is based on the method created by Leon Sloan of the Kingston Greenhouse in Kingston, Oklahoma.
This technique is based on developing a reservoir at the bottom of the container. It allows for less watering and direct feeding of the plants.
Classes will be held on Thursday, April 28 at 5:30 pm or Saturday, May 14 at 10:00 am. All supplies are provided.
“This year we are using empty protein tubs which are a little larger than the totes we used last year,” stated Library Director Jolene Poore.
Anyone interested in participating needs to RSVP. You can come to the front desk at the library or call 580.436.8125 x2. We hope you to see you there.
