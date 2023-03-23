Spring is in the air, and the collection for the used book sale includes the usual suspects such as:
Paperbacks
Cookbooks
Western
Fiction
Non-fiction
The sale will also include a large number music and audio book CDs, vinyl albums, DVDs, and aviation materials, many of which have never been opened!
Most items be priced at $0.50 - $1.00. Whether you love James Patterson, celebrity biographies or classic albums there is something for everyone.
The Used Book Sale will kick off with a preview sale reserved for members of the Ada Library Friends Tuesday, March 28th at 6:00 PM. Not a member? Membership is $5 for adults/$10 for a family and applications can be submitted at the door!
The sale will be open to the public starting Wednesday, March 29 through Friday, March 31 from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM. In addition, the sale will be open Saturday, April 1 from 9:00 AM to Noon. New materials may be added throughout the sale, so don’t be afraid to make a return visit!
Concerned about shopping with a crowd? Feel free to contact the Ada Public Library at (580)-436-8125 prompt 2 to schedule a time during the week of April 3rd.
We can’t wait to see you at the sale!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.