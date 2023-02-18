Ada Public Library receives $50,000 charitable contribution

The Ada Public Library recently received a $50,000 donation.
The Patrick Lavon Stone Estate made a $50,000 contribution to the Ada Public Library on behalf of the Children’s Reading Charitable Trust whose mission is to benefit public libraries in Oklahoma for literacy and educational purposes which promote reading by children. These include projects designed to assist children to develop reading skills, to enjoy reading and to have access to reading materials.
“Our family is proud that our father, a long-time resident of Ada, decided to make this charitable contribution to the Ada Public Library to promote children’s literacy and reading shortly before his death,” Sandra Pratt, the Personal Representative of the Patrick Lavon Stone Estate, stated.
“We cannot thank the Children’s Reading Charitable Trust and the Patrick Lavon Stone Estate enough for what they have provided to the library and how the community will benefit,” stated Library Director Jolene Poore. “Debbie Whelchel, our Children’s Librarian is already working on plans to expand our STEAM (science, technology, education, arts, and math) programs and bring in exciting new performers and programs.
This is just the beginning of the amazing things this contribution will make possible,” Poore said.
For more information about the Ada Public Library, visit www.ada.okpls.org.
