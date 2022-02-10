The Ada Public Library is, once again, excited to announce they have partnered with Google to offer FREE classes though their Grow with Google program. Classes will help with everything from searching for a job to improving your small business online presence.
One-hour courses are available through any device that has internet access. Simply register through the Ada Public Library website, www.ada.lib.ok.us. If you don’t have internet access or a device to work on, the library would be glad to let you borrow a computer for available training sessions.
The next class offered is ‘Powering Your Job Search with Google Tools.’ It will be offered online February 10th at 10:30 a.m. This session will cover how to discover career opportunities using Job Search on Google, and how using Google Sheets can be used to track the progress of your job applications. Also, how to create a resume’ using Google Docs.
On Thursday, February 24th at 10:30 a.m., Grow with Google will be presenting the course, Collaborate, Meet and Work Remotely. In addition to addressing scheduling and hosting effective virtual meetings, this session will cover Google Calendars and G-mail.
These courses are interactive and allow you to communicate directly with a certified Google Trainer. “I have personally taken several of these classes, and they are exceptional. Not only do they provide great information, but you also have the opportunity to ask questions of knowledgeable trainers,” says Jolene Poore, Director of Ada Public Library. Mrs. Poore also points out that, “not only is the training free but so are all tools discussed.”
For additional information, or assistance in registering for any of these classes, please contact the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125 prompt 2.
