We are here to assist you in overcoming your technology and application issues!
From 9 a.m. until noon every Wednesday and from 4 until 6:30 p.m. every Thursday, Ada Public Library will have open doors and open arms for many of your technology problems! Ada Public Library is here to help one-on-one with the following and much more:
• Help with your Kindle, tablet and laptop.
• Help surfing the web.
• Help setting up and using social media such as Facebook and Twitter.
• Help with programs such as Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
• Help to access e-books and e-book applications, such as Overdrive.
• Help with creating resumes and applications for a workplace.
• Advice on technology.
Anyone interested can call ahead to ensure assistance without a wait, but drop-ins are welcome as well. The staff here at the Ada Public Library is ready for your questions and will do our best to help you overcome any technical difficulties you might have. Come see us!
For additional information, call the Ada Public Library at 580-436-8125, prompt 2.
