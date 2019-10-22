Ada Public Library nets health-related programs grant

With the help of a state grant, the Ada Public Library is offering tai chi classes to the public this fall.
The library recently received a $4,000 Health Literacy grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries. The grant, which was funded by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services, will pay for the tai chi program and a series of educational sessions on various health-related topics.
APL has already rolled out the tai chi classes, which take place at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at the library, Director Jolene Poore said Monday. The classes are free and open to the public.
“As an outreach, we will be able to also offer that starting next year at the senior center,” Poore said, referring to the new Irving Center. “We’ll be able to actually offer classes at two different locations, two classes a week. It’s been a very popular thing.”
Poore said the library is currently developing a series of classes on topics including diabetes and heart disease, which are designed to give people the tools they need to make informed decisions about their health care.
This is the second year that the library has received a $4,000 Health Literacy grant from ODLS. Last year’s grant paid for several projects, including special notepads that patients can take to any health care provider’s office.
“The idea is that they (the health care provider) would write information that they want their patients to research, if they choose to,” Poore said. “We’ve added to our website medical library sites that are designed specifically for consumer medical information. But you know you’’re getting good information. You’re not getting Wikipedia.
“And the patient can choose to either bring it (the notepad) to us, or they can choose to have a family member help them, or they can choose to research it themselves. But it’s designed to help them fill in the blanks on what information they’re lacking.”
The 2018 grant also provided funds to design a resource guide,which helps health care providers identify resources for people who need medical care but cannot afford it.
About the grants
The Oklahoma Department of Libraries’ Health Literacy Initiative, which began in 2012, was a response to the state’s poor health rankings, according to an ODL news release. The agency cited the most recent edition of America’s Health Rankings from the United Health Foundation, which said that Oklahoma ranked 47th out of 50 states in terms of the health of its citizens.
The Health Literacy program originally focused on helping people understand basic medical information, providing contact information for health care providers and educating people about healthy habits, said ODL’s literacy coordinator, Leslie Gelders.
“But Health Literacy activities have grown far beyond that,” she said in the news release. “Thanks to the innovation and creativity of local libraries and literacy programs, we are reaching many more people than we originally estimated.”
