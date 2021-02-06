Are you down to the last book on your bookshelf? Have you given up eating to buy books on Amazon? Have you tried reading you favorite book upside down because you have read absolutely everything in your house twice?
We are kicking off our “Love Those Books” Used Book Sale starting the second week of February and running until the end of the month. As always, the prices are sure to be love at first sight with most DVDs and hardback/trade paper books just $1. The cherry on top is most mass-market paperbacks are just $0.50. Plus, there is a scrumptious collection of juvenile books available for various prices. Shopping will be by appointment only.
You can make a reservation by stopping by the Ada Public Library at 124 South Rennie or calling 580-436-8125 prompt 2. Make sure you talk to a library staff member because reservations are not guaranteed through voicemail or email.
To make this possible, we have to be safe. The library staff are rolling up their sleeves and getting down and dirty with the disinfectant, but they are going to need your help.
Each reservation will be for 30 minutes. Each patron can make two separate, thirty-minute reservations or opt to shop back-to-back for a full hour of shopping bliss. Hand sanitizer will be provided at the door and everyone will be asked to sanitize prior to entering the sale.
Masks must be worn over the nose and mouth at all times. Don’t have a mask? The library will provide one for you at the door. Can’t wear a mask? Don’t despair. Go ahead and give us a call. Considerations will be made to allow for additional sanitizing of the room after non-masked patrons shop.
Patrons will be provided free book bags and asked to bag their own materials. Finally, each party is asked to keep six-feet apart.
So what are you waiting for? Reservations are limited and like all sweet deals, this one won’t last forever!
