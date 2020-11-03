Ada Public Library has been awarded a $5,725 Health Literacy Grant from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.
Ada’s library will use the funding for a Tai Chi in the Park program, hands-on healthy cooking classes, healthy habits Zoom classes for persons with mental and physical disabilities, and the purchase of health literacy materials for the library’s collection and to support programming.
“One of the things we’re going to be doing is container gardening in the spring,” Jolene Poore, Library Director, said. “We’re using a self-wicking system to help people to learn how to garden in a small amount of space. Another thing we’ll be doing is Tai Chi in Juliana Park across from the library, and some other exciting things!”
ODL awarded 23 Health Literacy Grants totaling more than $161,000 to libraries and adult literacy programs for the 2020-21 grant period. The agency’s health literacy program began nine years ago to address Oklahoma’s poor health rankings. Funding is through the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Nationally Recognized Health Literacy Project Moves into ninth year with 2020 Grant Announcements.
