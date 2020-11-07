The Oklahoma Department of Libraries (ODL) has awarded a $8,140 Digital Inclusion grant to Ada Public Library to help the library expand access to digital information and resources.
Ada Public Library is one of 50 institutions to receive the grant from ODL courtesy of the federal CARES Act and the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). A total of $290,000 was distributed to public libraries, tribal libraries and cultural centers, museums, and literacy programs to improve digital access during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
The Library Director, Jolene Poore, said the funding will be used to purchase hotspots that will be available for patrons to checkout. This will help patrons who have limited Internet availability be able to increase their access during the pandemic when libraries and other resources have limited hours. The idea is to assist the community through providing:
Opportunities to apply for employment
Research and access to quality health care information
Explore family genealogy
Stream movies for education and entertainment
Download books and magazines (many which are free through the library)
Avenues to assist youth and parents access educational resources
Opportunities for adults through distance learning
Grant applicants asked for a variety of products to meet the particular needs of their communities. Some requested equipment to expand the reach of their WiFi access, while others requested hotspots for checkout, or laptops and tablets for checkout or to expand access inside their building.
The most recent Census data shows 76% of Oklahoma households are connected to broadband Internet. According to ODL Director Melody Kellogg, “that leaves a lot of people having to depend on free public access in order to locate and use the digital information and services they need.”
“We already have a digital divide in Oklahoma and across the country,” Kellogg said, “The pandemic has just made the divide harsher since libraries and other places that offer this free access may be closed or only offering limited services at this time.”
Kellogg said Congress provided for CARES Act funds to help libraries, museums and tribal nations bridge this divide.
“Every cloud has a silver lining. We have had requests and wanted to be able to provide this equipment service to people in the community for some time. When many people in the community found themselves cut off from digital access, it became clear that this wasn’t just a rural issue. As a result, funding tied to the CARES Act related to COVID has made this equipment possible,” says Mrs. Poore.
The director went on to say, “Our vendor has helped us set up a system that will allow patrons to checkout the devices with the same parameters that a patron would have if they were actually using the internet in the library. In addition, if a device is lost, we have the ability to quickly deactivate it.”
A complete list of Oklahoma recipients of the Digital Inclusion Grants can be found at tinyurl.com/OKDigitalInclusionGrants
For more information on how to checkout a hotspot or other materials from the Ada Public Library, call 580-436-8125 or stop in at 124 South Rennie Monday through Friday 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. or Thursday 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The Oklahoma Department of Libraries is the official state library of Oklahoma. The agency serves the information and records management needs of state government, assists with public library development, coordinates library and information technology projects for the state, and serves the general public through its specialized collections.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services works to advance, support, and empower America’s museums, libraries, and related organizations through grant-making, research, and policy development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.