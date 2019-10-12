The Ada Prime Timers met on Sept. 17 at J.D.’s Cafeteria. After a meet-and-greet time, a buffet dinner was enjoyed by all.
Vice President Dale Pflaum called the meeting to order. The invocation was given by Vestal Cole. The American Flag salute was led by J.W. Brown.
Our visitor was Ernie Staggs.
Celebrating a September birthday were Jodi Jackson and Linda Adair. Joann and Andy Hood celebrated a September anniversary.
Secretary Pat Jarrett-Briley read the August meeting minutes. Treasurer Bette Cole reported dispersing $13 and received $50, leaving a balance in treasury of $544.35.
Humor for the day was presented by Ruth Ann Taylor and enjoyed by all.
The program was presented by Ernie Staggs about beekeeping and how important bees are for our world to continue to have food.
The next Prime Timers meeting will be Oct. 15 at J.D.’s Cafeteria. The program will be presented by Pat Gurley about china painting. Activities begin at 5:30. For inquiries, call 580-320-0454 or 580-436-1116.
Those in attendance: M.E. Carr, Ruth Ann Taylor, Ernie Staggs, Bonnie Flowers, Jessie Canida, Myrtie Clark, Sherlene Elliott, Joann Hood, Andy Hood, Elmer Brown, Bettye Brown, Bette Cole, Vestal Cole, Dale Pflaum, Anita Ardiana, Ray Quiett, Wendell Gurley, Treva Gurley, Rita Roberts, Jodi Jackson, Linda Hebert, G.W. Tracy, Wanda Privett, Jackie Savage, J.W. Brown, Ann Lane, Pat Jarrett-Briley.
Reminder: The next Prime Timers Meeting will be Oct. 15.
