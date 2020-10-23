Ada police are asking the public's help in locating a man who reportedly stole two vehicles, and, briefly a child.
According to a Facebook post by the police, at around 3:50 p.m. Friday afternoon, a man stole a car from Ada Wal-Mart, then drove to Ada Orscheln Home and Farm Store in Arlington Center where he stole a black pickup.
"In the truck at the time of the theft was the 4-year-old boy ...," the post read. "The man pulled into this gas station parking lot a few blocks away and carried the boy into the store, (left) him there, and (fled) the scene in the stolen truck."
Police said the boy was not harmed, and the man is still at large with the stolen pickup.
"If you believe you know who the individual is, please contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH. Thank you for your assistance."
To see a video of the suspect, visit https://www.facebook.com/144961645586731/videos/724776084790840.
