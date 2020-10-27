Ada police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who reportedly stole two vehicles, and, briefly a child.
According to a Facebook post by the police, at around 3:50 p.m. Friday afternoon, a man stole a car from Ada Wal-Mart, then drove to Ada Orscheln Farm and Home store in Arlington Center, where he then stole a pickup.
Inside the pickup was a 4-year-old boy, who the suspect dropped off at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Arlington a few minutes later.
Ada Police Officer Jason Goodwin responded to Arlington Center when the owner of the pickup discovered it was gone, along with his child.
"(The owner) stated that he went into Orscheln's to check the ammo section and that he walked straight inside and right back out," Goodwin said in a report. "(The man) stated that when he walked out of the store, he noticed the truck was gone, along with his child, who was asleep inside the vehicle."
Police said the boy was not harmed, and the man is still at large with the stolen pickup, which is described as a black 1997 Ford pickup with silver tint on the back glass.
Police ask anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to phone them at 580-332-4466 or call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH (332-2824).
To see a video of the suspect, visit https://www.facebook.com/144961645586731/videos/724776084790840.
