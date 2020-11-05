Ada Police Chief Carl Allen presented a certificate of appreciation to Ken Brumley Wednesday afternoon at the Department for his support of the Ada Police. Brumley has contributed several times over the years and just recently contributed funds to allow an officer to purchase an external vest carrier, part of the protective gear for officers in the line of duty.
"Hopefully this expresses how much we appreciate your support," Carl Allen said in the ceremony. "Not just your financial support, but your support in general."
"I really don't know that many policemen," Brumley said, "due to the fact that I don't meet them in a professional capacity.
"So many times, we really appreciate everything you do, and we don't say anything. Sometimes it's a little hard to say 'thank you' from a distance. And with this (contribution), I can do that, and do something that is meaningful to you."
"Ken has known and been friends with officers and detectives and people in the police department for years," Reserve Sergeant Harroll Rhoads said.
"He has helped our reserve division. He's always been that way with us, and for us. We are fortunate in the City of Ada to have people who support the police department, and we thank all of them. But it's also nice to have Ken here to give him a personal 'thank you.'"
