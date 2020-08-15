Ada police officer to receive lifesaving award

Ada Police Officer Taylor Lowe’s efforts to save a stabbing victim’s life will be recognized Monday during an Ada City Council meeting.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said Lowe will be presented with the Lifesaving Award during Monday’s City Council meeting for her actions on June 20. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:45 p.m. Monday in the Ray L. Stout City Council Chamber at Ada City Hall, 231 S. Townsend in Ada.
Lowe responded to a stabbing call on June 20, during which she found a victim with a stab wound to the lower leg. While rendering aid to the victim, Lowe discovered a large vein in the victim’s leg had been cut during the stabbing. Lowe correctly determined the victim was suffering from a large amount of blood loss, having walked five blocks from where the stabbing occurred to make it to the location where Lowe found the victim. Lowe’s quick-thinking application of a tourniquet to stop further blood loss likely saved the victim’s life.
“The Ada Police Department is proud to have Officer Lowe as a member of our department and our community,” Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said Friday by phone. “The lifesaving measures she took to save this person’s life is an example of her service to our city. I’m proud to work with her and all of our officers.”
