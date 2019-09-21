An Ada police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday morning at a residence near the intersection of Francis and Arlington at the scene of a domestic disturbance. Initial reports indicate one subject is dead.

Ada Police Chief Carl Allen said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has been called to the scene to investigate.

Portions of Arlington and Francis remained closed.

This is a developing story. Watch this site for updates.

Richard R. Barron | The Ada News

Tags

Chief Photographer

Richard R. Barron is Chief Photographer for The Ada News. Richard has been at the News since October 1988. Prior to coming to Ada, Richard worked as staff photographer for The Shawnee News-Star. Richard attended Oklahoma University.

