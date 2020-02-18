Ada police are investigating an early morning shooting that injured at least one individual Monday.
Police cordoned off a location in the 700 block of East Sixth Street around 6:30 a.m. Monday to conduct an investigation into a shooting, according to a statement released by Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher.
Bratcher said one male victim was reported to have been shot, but she did not know his condition at the time the statement was released. Ada city offices were closed Monday in observance of the President’s Day holiday.
Contact Carl Lewis at 580-310-7520, or by email at clewis@theadanews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.