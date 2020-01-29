Ada police identify armed robbery suspect

Ada police have identified the suspect in Monday’s armed robbery of the Qwik Cheque convenience store at Arlington and Highland streets.
A felony arrest warrant for robbery by force or fear has been issued for Aric Kane Billy, 20, of Ada, in connection with the robbery. The warrant specifies a bond amount of $500,000.
The warrant describes Billy as a 20-year-old, Native American Male, standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 175-pounds with brown eyes and black hair. The warrant provides a last known address for Billy in the 800 block of E. 7th Street in Ada.
Ada police are asking anyone with any information about Billy’s whereabouts to contact the Ada Police Department at 580-332-4466 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH.
Records indicate police were called to the Qwik Cheque convenience store at Arlington and Highland streets around 9:35 p.m. Monday after a store employee notified Central Dispatch the store had just been robbed at gunpoint.
A store employee told police they were about to finish mopping the store and close up for the evening when a man entered the store and tried to purchase a piece of candy. The store employee told police when the cash register drawer opened after they rang up the man’s purchase, the man pointed a gun at them, reached into the register drawer and took an undisclosed sum of money, then rushed outside the store with the money in his hand.
At the time of the robbery, police described the suspect as a white male about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, wearing a green, Under Armor hoodie/sweatshirt with a cap that covered his head, black pants and black slip-on shoes with black socks. The suspect, armed with a black pistol, fled northeast from the store toward an alley.
