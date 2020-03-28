Ada police are investigating a death that occurred overnight Thursday in the 800 block of W. 12th Street.
Authorities on the scene told The Ada News police received a Crimestoppers tip reporting a murder had occurred. When officers arrived, they found a deceased individual at the location.
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Public Information Officer Brook Arbeitman said OSBI agents were “assisting with the crime scene” at Ada PD’s request.
Ada Public Information Director Lisa Bratcher said police are not releasing any further information about the death at this time.
