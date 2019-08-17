The Ada Police Department is the new owner of an MRAP All Terrain Vehicle (M-ATV), or MRAP. The MRAP, or Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle was made available through local donations provided by Landmark Bank, First United Bank, Vision Bank, and Gene and Levi Garrett.
The MATV replaced the former High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV, also colloquially called HUMVEE) in the U.S. military in 2009 as a much safer option in wartime combat.
A federal Law Enforcement Support Program, known as LESO (Law Enforcement Support Office) 1033, provides government agencies with the opportunity to purchase military surplus equipment. Valued at close to $800,000, the cost through donations was only $2,500.
Capt. Jason Potter said the process began more than two years ago with research, the application process and availability.
“Just recently we were notified that an M-ATV was available to us,” said Potter. “It was delivered from the Red River Army Depot in New Boston, Texas.”
The Ada Police Department, specifically CIRT (Critical Incident Response Team) will utilize the M-ATV in special circumstances.
“We can use the M-ATV in situations such as high-risk warrants, known armed suspect incidents, barricaded suspects, active shooters, and more,” said Capt. Jason Mosley. “We are also training with fire and EMS to provide assistance in natural disasters, and high and swift water rescues.”
The M-ATV will make appearances at special events in the future for those interested in learning about and interacting with the vehicle.
