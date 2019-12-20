Ada ophthalmologist building new office

Dr. Grant Corning’s practice will be moving to a new home next year.
The Ada ophthalmologist is building a new medical office at 1425 Arlington St., and dirt work for the site is currently under way, Corning said Wednesday.
“Dirt work’s been going on for a long time, and it’s still in that stage,” he said.
He said he expects construction will be finished in the late summer or early fall of 2020, and the new office may open in mid-September.
At about 6,200 square feet, the new building will be larger than the current Corning Eye Center in the Doctors Park building, 1414 Arlington St. The current location is approximately 3,700 square feet.
Corning said his practice has been located in the Doctors Park building for about 10 years, and he needs more space than that location has available.
“We’ve kind of run out of space at our current location, so that was the main reason,” he said.
