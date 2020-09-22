Ada officials to limit capacity to 50% Friday at Norris Field

Due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Pontotoc County, Ada City Schools administrators have decided to limit the capacity of fans who attend the Cougars home game with Tecumseh to 50 percent.
According to the announcement made Monday morning by athletic director Bryan Harwell, fans who possess the follow are guaranteed admission to the game:
• Reserved season tickets
• General admission season tickets
• Corporate sponsor passes
• Student activity passes
• Faculty and spouse passes
• Members of the media with proper credentials
Reserved season tickets may be purchased beginning today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maintenance Building at Ada High School (1440 Pine Street). Cost is $40 per ticket.
General Admission season tickets may be also be purchased beginning today during the same times at the Maintenance Building and at the Ada Board of Education Office (324 W. 20th Street). Cost of General Admission season tickets are $20 each.
A limited number of individual tickets may be purchased, beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday at either of the above sites.
On Friday night, gates will open at 6 p.m. for those who have purchased season tickets or who have purchased individual tickets from the presale.
The ticket booth at the game will open at 6:30 p.m. (30 minutes before kickoff) to sell any remaining available tickets.
The Guidelines for Football released ahead of last week’s home game with Durant still apply, including a face mask requirement for anyone entering an event hosted by Ada City Schools. Refusal to wear a mask or face covering will prevent admittance into the facility.
According to the Oklahoma State Health Department, the city of Ada had recorded 285 positive COVID-19 cases as of press time on Monday.
